IonQ has announced a partnership with Heven AeroTech that includes an investment aimed at adapting the IonQ quantum technologies for use on Heven’s long-range, hydrogen-powered drones built for defense and national security missions.

What IonQ Quantum Capabilities Will Be Integrated Into Heven’s Drones?

Under the agreement, Heven will work to integrate a set of IonQ capabilities — including quantum networking, quantum sensing, quantum computing and quantum security — into its autonomous aerial systems, according to a press release published Monday. The collaboration is intended to support future missions, particularly in environments where GPS access is denied. Areas of joint development may include secure airborne links built using quantum networking, quantum-assisted flight routing and data fusion, and quantum-based sensing for alternative navigation and timing.

“IonQ’s quantum technologies are a natural fit for our hydrogen-powered aerial platforms,” said Heven AeroTech CEO Ben Levinson. “This partnership enables us to push the boundaries of endurance, autonomy, and security in ways previously thought impossible. Together, we’re building a new generation of uncrewed systems that can thrive in contested environments and deliver critical capabilities for the missions that matter most.”

In line with the partnership, Jordan Shapiro, president and general manager of IonQ’s quantum networking, sensing and security business, will join the board of directors at Heven AeroTech.

Heven, founded in 2019 and based in Virginia, offers drones built for extended endurance operations. Its Z1 drone is designed for multi-hour, long-distance missions using hydrogen fuel cell propulsion.