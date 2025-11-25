Nickolas Guertin, a former U.S. Navy leader and a Wash100 awardee, has rejoined Concurrent Technologies Corp.’s technical advisory board.

Guertin, a founding member of the board established in 2017, will share with the board his expertise in submarine operations, ship construction and maintenance, and weapons, sensors and combat management systems development and testing, the company said Monday.

“Mr. Guertin’s experience and insight were invaluable when the TAB was first formed, and we are very pleased to welcome him back,” commented Ed Sheehan Jr., president and CEO of CTC. “His deep knowledge of defense acquisition, applied research, and complex systems will help guide our technical teams and inform strategic opportunities for the company.”

What Are Nickolas Guertin’s Previous Roles?

He is a retired Navy Reserve engineering duty officer with over 40 years of combined military and civilian experience. He most recently served as assistant secretary of the Navy for research, development and acquisition for over a year. Prior to joining the Department of the Navy, he held the role of director of operational test and evaluation within the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

His career also includes doing applied research at Carnegie Mellon University’s Software Engineering Institute, where he worked on software-reliant and cyber-physical systems.

Guertin now serves as a senior research fellow with the Virginia Tech National Security Institute and leads Guertin Transformation Associates.

He holds a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Washington and a Master of Business Administration degree from Bryant University.