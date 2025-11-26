Leidos has partnered with Quadridox to develop a checked baggage screening system that combines computed tomography, X-ray diffraction imaging and artificial intelligence, an effort aimed at strengthening detection performance while keeping airport luggage flowing efficiently.

How Will Airport Operators Benefit From the Leidos-Quadridox Partnership?

According to a press release published Tuesday, the collaboration pairs the Leidos Examiner 3DX CT platform with Quadridox’s DELPHI XRDI technology to create a dual-modality system that works to give airport operators deeper insight into potential threats and better alignment with evolving regulatory standards. Besides increasing detection rates for prohibited items, the merged capabilities will work to reduce false alarms.

“Separately, these technologies provide high levels of threat detection,” said Leidos Vice President Nik Karnik.

“When integrated, we aim to deliver a powerful and more comprehensive security screening solution to help keep air travel safe,” added Karnik, who manages the company’s global security products division.

What Comes Next for the Leidos-Quadridox Joint Technology?

The companies have completed internal testing and reported high performance while maintaining baggage analysis speed. Additional data collection is underway at internal and government sites as new detection algorithms are refined for a planned airport trial in 2026.

The effort builds on Leidos’s effort to expand into aviation security technology, including the acquisition of the security detection and automation businesses of L3Harris Technologies and its work modernizing Transportation Security Administration screening systems with AI-enabled algorithms.