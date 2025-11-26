SealingTech’s Joint Cyber Hunt Kit Earns DIU Success Memo

The Defense Innovation Unit has awarded a Success Memo to Sealing Technologies , a Parsons company, following the evaluation of the Joint Cyber Hunt Kit, or JCHK, prototype program .

What Does Receiving the Success Memo Mean for JCHK?

SealingTech said Tuesday the recognition validates its approach to developing and deploying cyber fly-away kits, over 500 units of which it has supplied to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies that support critical national security missions since 2018. The company’s strategy aligns with federal policy goals of leveraging technologies from the government, commercial and private sectors to advance defense and security capabilities.

SealingTech began developing the JCHK prototype in March.

What Did Mike Kushin Say About the Success Memo for JCHK?

“SealingTech’s JCHK success is a powerful validation of the innovation we’re unlocking across the national security enterprise for our customers,” said Mike Kushin, president of defense and intelligence at Parsons.

“At Parsons, we’re focused on delivering exquisite, mission-ready solutions that empower the U.S. warfighter to remain the strongest fighting force in the world. SealingTech’s achievement reflects the strength and success of our intentional acquisition strategy; one that prioritizes agility, technical excellence, and operational relevance at the speed of combat,” Kushin added.

What Is the Joint Cyber Hunt Kit?

The JCHK prototype is a deployable kit for proactive threat detection, designed to identify and analyze advanced threats in defense networks. It uses commercial and open-source technologies to function as a mobile security operations center, supporting case management and extended detection and response.