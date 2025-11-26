The U.S. Air Force has awarded Boeing a $2.47 billion Lot 12 contract to deliver 15 additional KC-46A Pegasus tankers . The contract modification brings the total number of KC-46A tankers under contract or already in operation worldwide to 183, Boeing said on Tuesday.

“Getting on contract helps ensure production stability, including our long-lead supply chain, to continue delivering the unmatched capability of the KC-46A,” said Jake Kwasnik , Boeing vice president and manager for the KC-46 program.

What Are the Details of Boeing’s KC-46A Pegasus Lot 12 Production Contract?

According to the contract announcement released by the Department of Defense, Boeing’s defense, space and security division will provide services for the production of Lot 12 aircraft, along with associated G081 systems, subscriptions and licenses. The company will perform work at its facility in Seattle, Washington. The contract is expected to run through June 30, 2029.

What Other Contracts Has Boeing Received to Make Pegasus Aircraft?

The recent contract modification marks the latest work assigned to Boeing on the KC-46A aircraft. In November 2024, the company secured a $2.38 billion contract from the Air Force involving the production of Lot 11 Pegasus multi-mission aerial refuelers. As with the new award, the 2024 contract called for 15 units of the aircraft as well.