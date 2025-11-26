Precision Talent Solutions, or PTS, brought together leaders from across GovCon to engage in discussions and build new partnerships at its recent Expert Matchmaking Event held at the Tower Crescent Conference Center in Tysons Corner, Virginia, on Nov. 6.

Attendees included government and industry leaders who participated in one-on-one conversations designed to produce actionable insights and partnership opportunities, PTS said.

How Did PTS Match the Conversation Partners?

PTS structured the matchmaking experience around what each participant was looking for rather than chance meetings. Companies identified the agency backgrounds and functional skills they wanted and experts shared if they are open to consulting opportunities or potential full-time roles.

PTS also utilized artificial intelligence to match GovCon leaders with U.S. government officials.

What is PTS Precision Experts?

PTS added that the event reflects increasing demand for access to senior-level advisory support within the industry, which, in turn, fuels the expansion of its Precision Experts offering.

Precision Experts, a platform that PTS launched in June, works to enable government contractors and federal agencies to reach out to experts who are available for project-based consulting or interim executive roles. Companies use Precision Experts for capture planning, market intelligence, strategic alignment, program oversight, policy interpretation and technical support.

PTS shared that it is working on expanding Precision Experts’ network of GovCon leaders and planning more matchmaking events.