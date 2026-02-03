RELI Group Secures HHS IT Cybersecurity Support Task Order

RELI Group has received a task order from the Department of Health and Human Services to provide IT cybersecurity program support for the HHS Indian Health Service, or IHS.

The company said Monday the task order, worth approximately $22 million, was awarded under the Chief Information Officer – Solutions and Partners 3 Small Business contract.

Work is scheduled to commence on Feb. 15.

What Is the Scope of the HHS IT Cyber Support Task Order?

Under the task order, RELI Group will help IHS strengthen its cybersecurity posture across critical health IT systems. The work includes risk and threat mitigation, program management, compliance support and security operations.

According to the company, the services are intended to help protect sensitive health data and improve the resilience of systems that support care delivery for American Indian and Alaska Native communities.

What Did RELI Group CEO Mohammad Elias Say About the HHS Task Order?

RELI Group Founder and CEO Mohammad Elias said the company is honored to be selected to support the IHS’ cybersecurity mission.

“Safeguarding health IT systems and sensitive data is essential to maintaining trust and continuity of care. This award reflects our team’s deep cybersecurity expertise and our commitment to supporting federal health agencies as they address evolving cyber risks,” Elias added.

What Does RELI Group Do?

RELI Group has a team of over 500 employees focused on providing digital transformation, intelligence and informatics and other services to help U.S. federal, state and local government agencies address challenges across health and national security. The Maryland-based company also provides cybersecurity program support, compliance and risk management services for federal health environments.

RELI Group has partnered with healthcare artificial intelligence company Basys.ai to accelerate the adoption of AI in federal health programs and expanded its use of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform to advance federal data modernization efforts.

In April 2025, the company won a contract from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services for monitoring, oversight, compliance and auditing services.