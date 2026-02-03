Riverside Research has received the 2025 HIREVets Gold Medallion Award, recognizing the national security nonprofit’s work to recruit and retain veterans across its workforce.

The organization said Monday it earned the award in the large employer category after meeting benchmarks, including maintaining a veteran retention rate of at least 75 percent, ensuring veterans make up at least 7 percent of the workforce, and establishing formal leadership development opportunities and a veteran support organization or resource group.

Riverside received the Gold Medallion for the second consecutive year and attended the Department of Labor’s HIREVets ceremony on Jan. 29 in Washington, D.C.

“Recruiting and retaining veterans in our workforce is reflective of our deep commitment to national security and an acknowledgement that top talent emerges from dedicated military service,” said Larry Johnson, chair of the Veterans’ Employee Resource Group at Riverside Research.

How Does Riverside Connect Veteran Talent to Mission Work?

According to Riverside President and CEO Steven Omick, veterans bring operational experience that aligns directly with the systems and technologies Riverside develops in support of national security missions. “I’m proud of the many veterans on the Riverside team,” Omick said, describing their experience as “an invaluable asset.”

The award follows other recent workforce and capability milestones for the nonprofit. Riverside was named the Northern Virginia Chamber’s Veteran Employee Resource Group of the Year last fall.

How Is Riverside Expanding Its Cybersecurity Work Alongside Workforce Efforts?

Beyond hiring initiatives, Riverside has continued expanding its defense-focused cyber portfolio. In 2025, the organization partnered with Anduril Industries to strengthen cybersecurity for software-defined defense systems by applying Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency-developed formal methods technologies to Anduril’s Lattice platform.

Riverside has also pursued growth through acquisitions, including its purchase of Cog Systems to broaden its ability to deliver end-to-end cybersecurity platforms for government and national security customers.

Omick previously described that deal as a “force multiplier” for Riverside’s cybersecurity and cryptography work, citing Cog’s secure hardware and virtualization expertise as complementary to Riverside’s capabilities.