Viasat Unveils Government UAV Satellite Services Portfolio

Viasat has launched a portfolio of next-generation satellite services designed to address the evolving communications requirements of government uncrewed aerial vehicle operations.

The satellite communications company said Monday its VuaLe portfolio aims to address government requirements for UAV missions by offering a range of connectivity services and terminals.

What Does Viasat’s Government UAV Satellite Services Portfolio Cover?

According to Viasat, the VuaLe portfolio supports a wide range of government UAV missions, including intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, defense, public safety, border security and scientific research.

The portfolio includes several connectivity services, including Uncrewed Air, L-MAX, G2X Air, G2X Air Plus and K-MAX.

Uncrewed Air is a new service designed to deliver L-band connectivity plans through the company’s global L-band network. The service supports mission-critical UAV operations by delivering continuous, resilient communications.

The company has also introduced a suite of compact, low-power UAV terminals designed to deliver command-and-control connectivity through L-band to support operators in challenging environments.

What Did Viasat Leadership Say About the VuaLe Service Portfolio?

Todd McDonell, president of international government at Viasat, said the new portfolio reflects the company’s commitment to advancing UAV communications.

“As demand grows for UAV missions, we aim to enable our customers across government and defense industries to operate with greater situational awareness, operational efficiency and cost control,” McDonell added.

How Does Viasat Support US Military Customers?

Viasat supports U.S. military and national security customers through satellite communications services, advanced terminals and participation in major defense and space initiatives.

In July 2025, Viasat and four other vendors won spots on the Space Force’s potential $4 billion Protected Tactical Satellite Communications-Global contract. The company also secured a contract from the service branch to develop space laser communication terminal prototypes under the second phase of Enterprise Space Terminal program.

In addition to the Space Force, the Defense Innovation Unit has selected Viasat to prototype and demonstrate technologies under a contract supporting the Hybrid Space Architecture project’s next phase.

In December, Viasat was named an awardee on the Missile Defense Agency’s potential 10-year, $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense contract.