Concurrent Technologies Corp. has licensed its patented metal injection molded, or MIM, ammunition technology to Ultra Defense Corp. for continued product development and production. UDC will bring the ammunition, now known as Molded Performance Alloy Case Technology, or M-PACT, to military, law enforcement and civilian customers, CTC said Tuesday.

The licensing marks the transition of MIM from concept to commercial application. CTC started developing MIM with the U.S. Army to boost lethality and reduce ammunition weight in 2014. The company produced the first MIM cartridge case prototypes in 2016.

“This successful transition exemplifies CTC’s core mission: to develop robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing,” stated Edward Sheehan Jr., president and CEO of CTC. “Our team took this technology from initial concept through rigorous development, testing, and validation, and now we’re proud to see it transition to a commercial partner who will bring it to the warfighter and the broader market.”

How Will M-PACT Support Warfighters?

According to CTC, its MIM ammunition technology delivers higher pressure, with tests demonstrating up to 100,000 Pounds per Square Inch, and enhanced muzzle velocity, accuracy and durability compared to more traditional counterparts. Its stainless steel case makes it resistant to corrosion.

The technology is compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure and processes.

The company secured two patents for the MIM from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2023.

What Is CTC?

CTC is an applied scientific research and development organization headquartered in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The company provides defense and federal customers with full capability lifecycle support, spanning from R&D through prototyping and manufacturing.

In December 2025, CTC was among over 1,000 companies selected by the Missile Defense Agency for the $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense, or SHIELD, multiple-award contract. The vehicle supports rapid development and deployment of technologies for the Golden Dome layered missile defense architecture, reinforcing CTC’s role in delivering advanced, mission-critical capabilities across the defense enterprise.