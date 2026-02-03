The U.S. Army has launched Army Wickr for service-wide use to support encrypted communications across operational environments, Amazon Web Services announced on LinkedIn on Monday.

What Is Army Wickr?

Army Wickr is a secure collaboration platform powered by AWS WickrGov and authorized for Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, or FedRAMP, High and Department of War Impact Level 5 workloads. The platform supports end-to-end encrypted messaging, file sharing, voice and video calling, and location sharing across non-classified internet protocol router network desktops, personal devices and Hypori Halo virtual environments.

In April 2025, the Army’s Enterprise Cloud Management Agency expanded access to Army Wickr, allowing more users to request entry to the secure messaging platform based on mission needs.

What Capabilities Does the Wickr Platform Provide?

In addition to secure communications, Army Wickr provides enterprise data retention and administrative controls, built-in integrations with mission applications such as Android Team Awareness Kit, or ATAK, and mission support systems. The platform also supports message translation and mass alerting, with cross-domain capabilities planned for the second half of 2026.

How Is the Army Using Wickr?