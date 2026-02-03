Oracle America has been awarded an $88.1 million firm-fixed-price task order by the U.S. Air Force to provide cloud services in support of the Cloud One program .

What Are the Task Order Scope & Details?

The task order covers Oracle Cloud service offerings to support the Air Force’s Cloud One and its customer organizations, the Department of War said Friday. The Oracle subsidiary will conduct work at facilities across the contiguous U.S., with a target completion date of Dec. 7, 2028.

The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center at Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts issued the award as a sole-source acquisition. It will obligate $280,000 from fiscal year 2026 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.

What Is Cloud One?