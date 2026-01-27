in Contract Awards, News

Amazon Web Services Lands $581M Air Force Contract for Cloud One Support

Amazon Web Services logo / LinkedIn
Amazon Web Services logo. The U.S Air Force has awarded Amazon Web Services a contract for Cloud One program support.
Amazon Web Services

Amazon Web Services has secured a $581.3 million firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Air Force to provide services in support of the Cloud One Program.

The Department of War said Monday the award calls for AWS to deliver Amazon cloud services to support Cloud One and its user community across the Air Force.

What Is Cloud One?

Cloud One is a multi-cloud platform developed by the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to provide the Air Force with secure, standardized and compliant cloud environments across major commercial providers. The platform supports application migration, data management and zero-trust security, enabling faster and more reliable cloud adoption for defense missions.

What Are the Cloud One Contract Details?

Under the terms of the contract, work will be performed at AWS-designated facilities located throughout the contiguous U.S. The effort is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 7, 2028, providing multi-year continuity for the Air Force’s cloud infrastructure. AFLCMC, the contracting activity for the sole-source award, obligates $3.5 million in fiscal 2026 operations and maintenance funds at the time of award.

