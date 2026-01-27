The Cyber AB has elected Michele Iversen of The Chertoff Group as a new member of its board of directors.

Iversen and three other new appointees officially assumed their new responsibilities during the board’s first meeting held recently in Northern Virginia, the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification accreditation body said Monday.

The newly appointed board directors will serve initial four-year terms.

Who Is Michele Iversen?

Iversen is a cybersecurity and IT supply chain expert with deep experience spanning national security, intelligence and federal civilian agencies.

In her current role at The Chertoff Group, she advises clients on geopolitical and supply chain risk management.

Before joining the private sector, Iversen served as director of risk assessment and operational integration at the Department of War, where she oversaw vulnerability assessments, 5G and Next-G cybersecurity, security engineering, and information communications technology supply chain risk management, according to her profile on The Chertoff Group’s website.

Her federal career includes senior leadership roles across the intelligence community, including as chief of system security engineering at the National Security Agency. Iversen also held the role of chief information officer for the Privacy and Civil Liberties Oversight Board and was involved in the agency’s response to Executive Order 13800.

A retired U.S. Army Signal Corps officer, Iversen participated in the establishment of the Joint Task Force for Computer Network Defense and held operational cyber leadership roles supporting U.S. Cyber Command.

Iversen earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Iowa State University and is a graduate of Harvard Kennedy School’s Senior Executive Fellows Program.

What Is The Cyber AB?

The Cyber AB was founded in 2020 as a non-profit organization based in Maryland to support the successful implementation of the CMMC, which began a phased rollout in November. It authorizes and accredits CMMC third-party assessment organizations, or C3PAOs, and secure controls framework third-party assessment organizations, also known as SCF 3PAOs.