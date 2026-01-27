Unanet has introduced GrowthStudio, a new artificial intelligence-powered growth automation platform designed to help small and mid-sized government contractors pursue higher-quality federal opportunities.

What Is Unanet’s GrowthStudio?

GrowthStudio is a unified platform that supports the full federal growth lifecycle, from opportunity identification and qualification to capture management, pipeline execution and compliant proposal development, Unanet said Monday. Designed for project-based government contractors, the platform replaces spreadsheets, disconnected tools and manual workflows while enabling teams to scale growth more efficiently.

“Small GovCons are operating under real constraints. They’re expected to compete more aggressively and deliver results, but without expanding their teams. GrowthStudio was built to help focus their effort where it matters most and execute growth with greater discipline and confidence,” said Steve Karp , chief innovation officer at Unanet.

How Does GrowthStudio Work?

To deliver those outcomes, GrowthStudio leverages Champ AI, Unanet’s intelligent copilot, to securely connect structured and unstructured data across an organization. The platform helps teams identify high-fit opportunities, assess pursuit risk, surface relevant past performance and generate compliant proposal drafts faster, while keeping users in control. By unifying internal and market data and delivering role-aware guidance without complex reports or queries, GrowthStudio streamlines how organizations manage and pursue bids as timelines compress.