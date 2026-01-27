Booz Allen Hamilton has launched its artificial intelligence-powered malware reverse engineering and threat intelligence product, called Vellox Reverser, for general availability.

What Is Booz Allen’s Vellox Reverser?

The McLean, Virginia-headquartered company said Monday that Vellox Reverser automates deep malware analysis using a resilient agentic AI, producing actionable intelligence and deployable countermeasures that integrate directly into existing security workflows.

According to Mujtaba Hamid, executive vice president of product at Booz Allen, the platform addresses growing concerns around AI-driven cyberattacks.

“Vellox Reverser will serve as a force multiplier for security teams, embedding decades of Booz Allen cyber defense tradecraft into AI agents designed to replicate world-class malware analysts so our customers can analyze threats at a depth unmatched by other tools and solutions,” Hamid added.

The platform was initially only available via a limited preview in 2025. During an evaluation, Vellox Reverser analyzed a sophisticated malware sample in minutes, assessed over 120 functions and identified dozens as malicious.

How Does Booz Allen Support Government Cybersecurity?

In 2024, Booz Allen Hamilton secured a three-year task order valued at $421 million to deliver enhanced cybersecurity capabilities and incident response services in support of the agency’s Continuous Diagnostics and Mitigation, or CDM, DEFEND program.

More recently, the IT services firm won a $44.3 million firm-fixed-price contract from the Washington Headquarters Services to provide cybersecurity services to the Department of Defense’s chief information officer.