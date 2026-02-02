Josh Jackson Named Valkyrie Enterprises CEO

Valkyrie Enterprises has appointed Josh Jackson, a defense technology and federal contracting leader, as CEO.

In his new role, Jackson, a two-time Wash100 awardee, will help enhance Valkyrie’s ability to support customers in the execution of their missions by advancing product evolution and prototyping efforts while providing additional growth opportunities for employees, the company said Monday.

Tom Campbell, chairman of Valkyrie and founder and managing partner of DC Capital Partners, said the company is positioned for growth and that Jackson is the right leader to guide the Valkyrie team.

“We have invested a significant amount of resources to accumulate the raw material to build a highly differentiated business focused on: Test, Simulation, Evaluation and Prototyping, and Lifecycle Solutions and we are fortunate to work with Josh to execute on the strategic plan we have developed,” Campbell added.

Who Is Josh Jackson?

Jackson recently served as head of SAIC‘s Army business group. He spent 23 years at SAIC, where he also served as senior vice president for the company’s U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps portfolio, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He has an engineering background and a track record of building mission-driven organizations that have supported the Army, Navy and multidomain warfighting missions.

Earlier in his career, Jackson worked at Northrop Grumman as a project engineer.

“I’m honored to lead Valkyrie Enterprises and to work alongside a team that delivers real, mission-critical impact for our national security customers,” the chief executive said.

What Is Valkyrie Enterprises?

Founded in 2007, Valkyrie Enterprises is a technology and services company focused on delivering mission-focused platforms and services to government and industry customers.

The Virginia Beach, Virginia-based contractor is a portfolio company of DC Capital Partners and supports strategic defense initiatives through its capabilities in several areas, including systems engineering and readiness, maritime modernization and modeling, simulation and virtualization.

The company has enhanced its capabilities through mergers and acquisitions. In August 2025, Valkyrie acquired Optical Sciences Corp. to expand its missile defense and space sensor test capabilities.

In 2024, Valkyrie purchased Ship to Shore to broaden its corrosion-inhibiting products and remediation support service offerings for national security customers.

In 2022, DC Capital invested in Valkyrie and merged it with Hill Technical Solutions to establish a business focused on the missile defense market.