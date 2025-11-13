RELI Group has expanded its use of the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform across its federal portfolio, reaffirming the partnership with Databricks to enhance data management, integration, analysis and insights.

The Maryland-based government contractor said Wednesday that the collaboration supports federal data modernization, program integrity and citizen service initiatives.

How Will the RELI-Databricks Partnership Support Federal Agencies?

The Databricks platform offers unified data and artificial intelligence capabilities to surface actionable insights, enhance transparency and improve decision-making across government programs.

“Data is at the heart of every mission we support,” said Vishal Tulsian, president and chief operating officer of RELI Group. “Through our continued partnership with Databricks, we’re helping government agencies connect insights across programs, accelerate modernization, and turn information into impact that directly benefits citizens.”

What Role Does Innovation Play in the Partnership?

RELI is incorporating Databricks into its internal research and development initiatives through RELI Labs, the company’s applied innovation hub focused on AI-native technologies.

“As our teams explore the next generation of data and AI capabilities, Databricks will play a critical role in how we turn innovation into measurable results,” said Sarah Sanchez, chief innovation officer of RELI Group. “It allows us to build repeatable, secure and scalable frameworks that empower agencies to use their data more effectively.”

What Is RELI Group’s Business Focus?

A government consulting firm, RELI Group supports government agencies in navigating change across mission-critical areas like program integrity, digital transformation, intelligence and informatics, and operational efficiency. The company offers expertise in cybersecurity, applied AI, mission delivery, data lifecycle management, and fraud, waste and abuse prevention. It has worked with agencies, including the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the National Institutes of Health, the Transportation Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security.