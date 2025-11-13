in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Peraton Awarded DHA Call Order for Military Healthcare Modernization Support

Tarik Reyes / Peraton
Tarik Reyes. The DM&HS sector president at Peraton commented on a DHA call order awarded under the EITSI contract.
Tarik Reyes Sector President Peraton

The Defense Health Agency has awarded Peraton a call order to help sustain and modernize critical capabilities across the Military Health System.

Peraton Awarded DHA Call Order for Military Healthcare Modernization Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Join top government and industry experts at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Healthcare Summit on Feb. 12, 2026, to explore the latest in healthcare technology, citizen user experience and innovative solutions transforming federal healthcare. Secure your spot today for this premier GovCon networking event!

The company said Wednesday the order was awarded under the $2 billion Enterprise Information Technology Services Integrator contract.

Tarik Reyes, president of the defense mission and health solutions sector at Peraton, said the company is honored to continue supporting DHA.

“This award exemplifies the trust placed in our team to deliver specialized expertise that advances digital transformation, improves clinical operations, and supports care delivery at every level of the Armed Forces,” he added.

What Is the Scope of the DHA Call Order?

Under the award, Peraton will provide business and technical support for the Program Executive Office for Medical Systems/Chief Information Officer J-6.

The company will specifically assist the Clinical Support Program Management Office by providing a variety of services, including financial and administrative support for Wounded Warrior and sustaining base systems, configuration and requirements management, content, web support and vendor training.

What Does the Clinical Support PMO Do?

The Clinical Support PMO manages a portfolio of health IT systems that process information across all touchpoints to help service personnel, retirees and their dependents receive timely healthcare.

According to Peraton, many legacy systems are expected to transition to the Department of Defense’s MHS GENESIS electronic health record platform.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

Bill Webner / Allocore
Bill Webner, CEO of Allocore. Webner penned an article on utilizing commercial cloud to modernize federal lending systems.
Allocore CEO Bill Webner Discusses Commercial Cloud for Modernizing Government Lending
Vishal Tulsian
Vishal Tulsian. The COO of RELI said the partnership with Databricks will help agencies accelerate modernization.
RELI Group Expands Use of Databricks Platform to Advance Federal Data Modernization