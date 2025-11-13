The Defense Health Agency has awarded Peraton a call order to help sustain and modernize critical capabilities across the Military Health System.

The company said Wednesday the order was awarded under the $2 billion Enterprise Information Technology Services Integrator contract.

Tarik Reyes, president of the defense mission and health solutions sector at Peraton, said the company is honored to continue supporting DHA.

“This award exemplifies the trust placed in our team to deliver specialized expertise that advances digital transformation, improves clinical operations, and supports care delivery at every level of the Armed Forces,” he added.

What Is the Scope of the DHA Call Order?

Under the award, Peraton will provide business and technical support for the Program Executive Office for Medical Systems/Chief Information Officer J-6.

The company will specifically assist the Clinical Support Program Management Office by providing a variety of services, including financial and administrative support for Wounded Warrior and sustaining base systems, configuration and requirements management, content, web support and vendor training.

What Does the Clinical Support PMO Do?

The Clinical Support PMO manages a portfolio of health IT systems that process information across all touchpoints to help service personnel, retirees and their dependents receive timely healthcare.

According to Peraton, many legacy systems are expected to transition to the Department of Defense’s MHS GENESIS electronic health record platform.