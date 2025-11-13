Partnership Solutions International, also known as Partsol, has appointed Stu Shea, a seasoned defense and intelligence industry executive and an eight-time Wash100 Award recipient, to its board of strategic advisers.

Who Is Stu Shea?

Shea brings to the board decades of leadership experience in defense technology, intelligence and government modernization, the company said Wednesday.

He previously served as chairman, president and CEO of Peraton. Under his leadership, the company became one of the largest mission capability integrators for U.S. government agencies in space, cyber, defense and intelligence.

Shea’s private sector career also includes senior executive roles at Leidos, SAIC and Northrop Grumman.

In the public sector, he served as a senior advisory group member to multiple directors of national intelligence, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He is also the founder and former chairman of the U.S. Geospatial Intelligence Foundation, a nonprofit advancing national geospatial capabilities.

In addition to Partsol’s advisory board, Shea currently sits on the boards of several national security and technology organizations, including Spry Methods and SIXGEN.

“Looking forward to doing great things with Partnership Solutions International,” Shea wrote in a LinkedIn post. He said he has known Darryl Williams, chief scientist and CEO of Partsol, for years, “and have been amazed at the maturation of his core technology.”