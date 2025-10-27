Spry Methods has appointed former Peraton , Leidos, SAIC and Northrop Grumman executive Stu Shea to its board of advisers .

Who Is Stu Shea?

Shea is a veteran executive with over four decades of leadership experience in intelligence, national security, aerospace and technology, Spry Methods said Friday. The eight-time Wash100 Award winner spent over seven years at Peraton, where he most recently served as chairman, president and CEO. He led the company’s growth into a $7 billion enterprise through transformative acquisitions, including Northrop Grumman’s mission IT business and Perspecta.

Before joining Peraton, Shea was president and chief operating officer at Leidos , overseeing key corporate functions, including finance, legal, human resources, investor relations and operations. He also served at SAIC for eight years, holding various leadership positions such as COO, president of intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, senior vice president and general manager of space and geospatial intelligence. He was instrumental in guiding SAIC through its transformation into two publicly traded companies—Leidos and a restructured SAIC.

Shea held several leadership roles during his 18-year career at Northrop Grumman, where he served as VP of space and intelligence and as senior VP and strategic business unit director of information management for The Analytic Sciences Corp.