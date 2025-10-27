NASA and Lockheed Martin successfully connected the Orion spacecraft with the Space Launch System rocket on Oct. 19, advancing preparations for the planned launch of the Artemis II mission in early 2026.

How Was the Orion Spacecraft Integrated With the SLS?

Lockheed said Friday the human-rated Orion spacecraft called Integrity was brought to the Kennedy Space Center’s Vehicle Assembly Building, where NASA’s Exploration Ground Systems team installed it on top of the SLS rocket.

“The full stack of Orion on the SLS is a truly spectacular sight. Our teams have been working tirelessly to finalize these last steps and ensure Orion takes the crew to the moon and brings them home safely,” said Robert Lightfoot , president of Lockheed Martin Space and a three-time winner of the Wash100 Award .

What Are the Next Steps Before Artemis III Mission Launch?

After the stacking, the teams will complete electrical, data and umbilical hookups between the Orion spacecraft and the Space Launch System. The combined systems will then be subjected to integrated testing. Once done, the vehicle will be transported to Launch Pad 39B for a wet dress rehearsal in 2026.

“Soon, we will be launching four astronauts around the Moon for the first time in over half a century on Artemis II,” said Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy.