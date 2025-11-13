SES Extends Multi-Launch Agreement With Relativity Space

SES and Relativity Space have expanded their multi-year, multi-launch services agreement to launch new SES satellites aboard Relativity’s Terran R rocket.

What Is the New Agreement Between SES & Relativity About?

Under the partnership, Relativity’s medium-to-heavy-lift reusable launch vehicle will be used to lift off SES spacecraft to their final orbital positions, the satellite operator said Wednesday, noting that the extended agreement includes previously unannounced SES missions.

Terran R will deliver high performance and reliable and cost-effective access to space required for such missions, the company added. The rocket’s maiden flight is slated for late 2026, launching from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

What Did SES & Relativity Space CEOs Say About the Extended Agreement?

“SES is committed to working with an ecosystem of ‘new space’ innovators to evolve our network,” said SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh. “Deepening our collaboration with Relativity Space and Terran R demonstrates that commitment—pairing reusable, medium to heavy lift capability with SES’s multi-orbit vision to deliver more capacity, more quickly, and with greater resilience for years to come.”

Emphasizing the strategic vision driving the partnership, Eric Schmidt, CEO of Relativity Space, said “broad access to orbit enables the breakthroughs that will shape our future. From global connectivity to scientific discovery, these launches with SES represent part of a larger effort to drive innovation and push the boundaries of the possible.”