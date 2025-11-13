Vertosoft has formed a partnership with Gigamon to expand public sector access to deep observability technology used to strengthen zero trust cybersecurity architectures. The agreement will make the Gigamon Deep Observability Pipeline available through Vertosoft’s government contract vehicles, supporting agencies seeking greater visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud networks, according to a press release published Wednesday.

Efforts to improve visibility, security and mission resilience across hybrid environments echo the modernization themes set for discussion at the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22. At the event, government and industry leaders will outline the next phase of digital modernization — from zero trust to enterprise IT evolution — and how agencies can strengthen their technology foundations. Register now to join the conversation with officials driving federal transformation.

What Does the Vertosoft-Gigamon Partnership Provide to Agencies?

Under the distribution agreement, Vertosoft will offer Gigamon’s platform to federal, state and local agencies, providing them with high-fidelity network telemetry, including packets, flows and application-aware metadata, to reduce blind spots and enhance threat detection. The technology is designed to improve East-West traffic monitoring across cloud, virtual and containerized environments.

Josh Slattery, vice president of technology sales at Vertosoft, said the collaboration will help agencies strengthen their zero trust strategies as they modernize and scale in hybrid cloud environments.

How Does the Partnership Align With Gigamon’s Public Sector Work?

Gigamon has long supplied deep observability technology to government customers.

“For more than two decades, Gigamon has been a trusted partner to federal, state, and local government agencies, helping them achieve mission success by delivering deep observability and cybersecurity resilience,” said Dennis Reilly, vice president of public sector at Gigamon. Reilly added that through the collaboration, the companies will help agencies identify threats earlier, reinforce defenses and advance their digital transformation initiatives.

The partnership aligns with Vertosoft’s broader effort to support government missions by delivering technology that strengthens cyber resilience and supports secure digital modernization.