Aitech has launched a new division to support classified U.S. government programs and national defense missions and initiatives.

The company said Wednesday Aitech Defense Solutions LLC, or ADSL, will be led by Pratish Shah, who most recently served as head of Aitech Defense Systems Inc., or ADSI.

How Will ADSL Support Government & Defense Programs?

ADSL will work with U.S. government agencies and defense primes to design and deliver advanced embedded computing platforms for national defense initiatives.

“We’ve built a strong foundation in the defense industry, and this expansion allows us to meet growing requirements and carry forward the momentum of providing best-in-class rugged embedded computing and networking solutions with unparalleled customization, program management and engineering for some of the nation’s most critical missions,” said Aitech CEO Yaron Mund.

ADSL is pursuing Facility Clearance sponsorship and anticipates securing the clearance by the third quarter of 2026.

Who Is Pratish Shah?

Shah served as general manager of ADSI for six years.

As GM of ADSL, he will advance engagement with classified government programs and align customer-specific requirements with the company’s program management and engineering expertise. He will also lead efforts to deliver tech platforms designed to address national security requirements.

Shah has over three decades of experience in engineering, business development, management and marketing across the defense, consumer electronics and enterprise industries. In 2019, he joined Aitech after spending a decade leading defense companies.

Who Is D. Davis?

Industry veteran D. Davis joins Aitech as general manager of ADSI. In this capacity, he will leverage his business development and P&L leadership experience to drive growth initiatives and manage the company’s portfolio of rugged embedded computing platforms used across ground, maritime, air and space domains.

He held leadership roles at defense and aerospace companies, including Leidos, BAE Systems, Cobham and General Dynamics.

“I am looking forward to building on Aitech’s 40-year track record as an innovator in high-performance embedded computing solutions for military, aerospace and space missions, while advancing the next generation of AI-driven capabilities,” said Davis.