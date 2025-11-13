Garfield Jones , a seasoned cybersecurity leader and technical adviser, has been appointed senior vice president of research and technology strategy at QuSecure .

The quantum-safe cybersecurity company said Wednesday Jones will be responsible for driving its technology direction, fostering partnerships and leading planning efforts focused on cryptographic management.

“I am thrilled to welcome Garfield to QuSecure and look forward to working together as we continue to develop first-mover solutions that enable organizations to quickly and seamlessly remediate cryptographic risk and enhance zero-trust security,” said Rebecca Krauthamer , CEO of QuSecure.

What Experience Does Garfield Jones Bring to QuSecure?

Jones has over two decades of experience spanning defense, academia and the private sector. He most recently served as associate chief of strategic technology and senior technology adviser for the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, where he led the agency’s post-quantum cryptography initiative and advised federal agencies and executive branch staff on cybersecurity policy and technology adoption.

The retired U.S. Army Reserve officer teaches computer science and systems engineering at Morgan State University and the University of Maryland and had served at Georgetown University’s School of Continuing Studies as a subject matter expert on digital transformation. He also briefly worked as a systems development manager at Amazon Web Services .