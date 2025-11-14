SES and Infinite Orbits have signed an agreement to conduct a geostationary satellite life extension mission using the Endurance spacecraft. SES said Thursday the mission marks the first commercial life extension effort in Europe.

The launch of Endurance is currently planned for late 2027. Following an in-orbit demonstration, Endurance is expected to dock with one of SES’ geostationary satellites.

How Do SES & Infinite Orbits View the Collaboration?

“Extending the operational life of our GEO satellites is important for delivering continued value to customers and optimizing satellite economics,” said SES CEO Adel Al-Saleh. “At the same time, we remain committed to advancing space sustainability through innovative approaches. We are excited to collaborate with Infinite Orbits to enable responsible use of space while ensuring long-term service continuity.”

Infinite Orbits CEO Adel Haddoud said the company was established to develop a set of technologies enabling competitive in-orbit services.

“To change the way we use space, in-orbit services must not only be safe, but they must also be compatible with our customers’ needs. We firmly believe that this is essential if we are to offer operators new opportunities to optimize their assets and promote a more sustainable approach to space,” Haddoud added.

What Is Endurance?

Endurance is a 750-kilogram docking vehicle designed to support life extension missions. The vehicle has been designed to provide a range of in-orbit services, including station keeping, orbital relocation, pointing management and end-of-life disposal.