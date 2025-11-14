Virtualitics has secured a new contract with the U.S. Marine Corps’ 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing to deploy the company’s Integrated Readiness Optimization platform to enhance the sustainment and mission readiness of the MV-22 Osprey fleet.

What Is the Integrated Readiness Optimization Platform?

Designed for fast-paced environments, the IRO-MX system uses artificial intelligence to provide commanders with analytics capabilities for forecasting maintenance, allocating resources and sustaining aircraft availability, Virtualitics said Thursday, adding that the system is built with explainable AI features to support maintenance decisions.

How Does the Capability Fit Into Marine Corps Aviation Readiness?

The IRO-MX platform is intended to integrate with existing Marine Corps systems and support joint operations across the Department of Defense ecosystem.

“Supporting the Osprey community is an incredible honor,” said Rob Bocek, chief revenue officer at Virtualitics. “The MV-22 is one of the most versatile and critical utility assets in modern warfare, and helping its crews sustain operational readiness with trusted AI is exactly what our mission is about. By delivering AI to the warfighter, at the edge, where decisions matter most, we’re advancing how the Department of War prepares, responds, and maintains superiority in every domain.”

The latest award follows the renewal of a contract from Air Force Global Strike Command in October to expand the capabilities of the company’s Automated Master Storage Planning platform, which is part of the Integrated Readiness Optimization suite. The A-MSP AI-based platform uses generative modeling and 3D visualization for optimizing the storage and mobilization of munitions assets. This renewal builds upon a previous Phase II Small Business Innovation Research contract from AFGSC to improve IRO Materiel, an AI platform designed to optimize the palletization of equipment for global deployment.