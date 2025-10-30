Virtualitics has received a contract renewal from U.S. Air Force Global Strike Command, or AFGSC, to expand the capabilities of its Automated Master Storage Planning, or A-MSP, platform, supporting efforts to optimize the storage and mobilization of critical munitions assets.

In a statement published Wednesday, Virtualitics CEO and Co-Founder Michael Amori said the contract renewal reflects the results achieved during Phase One.

“By combining AI-optimized workflows with deep operational context, A-MSP is evolving from a planning tool into a strategic readiness capability, giving our warfighters the agility to recover, repair, and return to the fight faster than ever,” Amori added.

What Is A-MSP?

Part of Virtualitics’ Integrated Readiness Optimization suite, A-MSP is an artificial intelligence-based platform designed to support decision-making across logistics, maintenance, personnel and cyber operations.

The system was initially developed to automate time-intensive sustainment tasks and has reportedly saved over 50,000 man-hours while reducing errors and expediting operational decision-making.

A-MSP uses AI and generative modeling to adapt storage plans to real-time operational data, evolving mission requirements and safety constraints. Features include multicube support, 3D visualization, volumetric key performance indicators and automated storage planning.

The tool has been tested across multiple Air Force commands, including AFGSC, Air Force Special Operations Command and Air Mobility Command. During testing, it reportedly cleared 3,000 square feet of storage while managing the receipt of over 50 munitions assets.

The latest award came three months after Virtualitics secured a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research contract from AFGSC to further develop IRO Materiel, an AI-based platform designed to optimize palletization of parts and equipment for safe and secure global deployment and storage.