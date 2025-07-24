The Air Force Global Strike Command has selected Virtualitics for a Phase II Small Business Innovation Research contract award, under which the company will pursue the development of its artificial intelligence-based logistics optimization tool.

The AI company said it secured the award after its Integrated Readiness Optimization, or IRO, Materiel passed the competitive Phase I screening of a tool for the AFGSC’s readiness spares package vital to the command’s agile combat employment strategy.

Purpose of IRO Materiel

Virtualitics designed IRO Materiel to optimize palletization of parts and equipment for safe and secure global deployment and storage. The product is also geared to reduce packing time and accelerate deliveries in contested logistics environments.

Michael Amori, Virtualitics’ CEO, noted that the company’s partnership with AFGSC continues to deepen, with the delivery of the IRO tool’s new AI capabilities strengthening the command’s operational readiness.

“Our success is built on a deep collaboration with AFGSC personnel, ensuring that our AI products not only directly address real-world mission challenges, but also identify efficiency gaps,” said the Virtualitics chief.

Another recent Virtualitics award from the Air Force was the November renewal of the company’s SBIR Phase III Automated Master Storage Planning contract for storing munitions that also involves advanced AI and data-driven analytics.

In March, ExecutiveBiz named the company as one of the key AI government contractors for 2025, citing its AI-powered data visualization platforms for federal agencies’ analytics and immersive 3D visualization technologies.