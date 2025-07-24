The U.S. Navy has awarded four companies spots on a potential $199 million contract to maintain and repair waterborne security barriers, or WSBs, moorings and marine facilities worldwide. The awardees include GPA Technologies, Oceanetics, PCCI and Virtual Computing Technology, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

Register now to attend the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Navy Summit, which will feature naval and maritime leaders who will discuss the most critical challenges and opportunities facing the U.S. Navy. The event will take place at Hilton-McLean on Aug. 26.

WSB Maintenance Contract Details

The firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract features an initial period of performance that ends in July 2030. The contract also features options that extend the work through July 2035.

As part of the terms of the contract, the companies will build, install, fix and supervise the operation of waterfront barriers, associated moorings, WSBs and related marine facilities.

The contracting activity is the Naval Sea Systems Command. The requirement was competitively procured, with four offers received.