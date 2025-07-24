in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Navy Announces Winners of $199M Contract for Waterborne Security Barrier Support

Contract signing. The Navy has awarded four companies spots on a contract to maintain waterborne security barriers.
The U.S. Navy has awarded four companies spots on a potential $199 million contract to maintain and repair waterborne security barriers, or WSBs, moorings and marine facilities worldwide. The awardees include GPA Technologies, Oceanetics, PCCI and Virtual Computing Technology, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

WSB Maintenance Contract Details

The firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed fee indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract features an initial period of performance that ends in July 2030. The contract also features options that extend the work through July 2035.

As part of the terms of the contract, the companies will build, install, fix and supervise the operation of waterfront barriers, associated moorings, WSBs and related marine facilities.

The contracting activity is the Naval Sea Systems Command. The requirement was competitively procured, with four offers received.

Written by Taylor Brooks

