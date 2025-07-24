Former Parsons Chief Information and Digital Officer Stuart Kippelman shared on LinkedIn his appointment as U.S. federal chief information and artificial intelligence officer at Xerox. He joined Parsons in January 2019 and had a stint of over five years in the company, leading its services in global information, digital technology and cybersecurity across the United States, Canada, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia.

Stuart Kippelman’s Role to Support Xerox Reinvention

Kippelman conveyed his excitement in joining Xerox “at a time of historic change” following its January 2024 launch of a new operating model and organizational structure to advance the company’s Reinvention program.

“As part of our ongoing reinvention, I look forward to supporting our federal government clients through this time of incredible change with our proven solutions in IT Services and AI,” said the new Xerox executive.

Volunteer for Workforce Development

Besides his Xerox engagement, Kippelman is also the current chairman of the industry advisory board at the nonprofit Workforce Opportunity Services, where he contributes his expertise on its strategic plans and fundraisers. He has also been serving for over 11 years as a volunteer mentor and lecturer in executive masters of science in technology management at Columbia University in New York City. In addition, Kippelman is a volunteer in a similar mentoring role for veterans at the Northeastern University’s Center for Technology Management and Digital Leadership.

He earned a Master of Business Administration degree in technology management from the University of Phoenix as well as a bachelor’s degree in business and information systems from the same university.