Nonprofit science and technology organization Noblis has invested in Prediction Guard through its corporate venture arm to advance the development of secure artificial intelligence tools for government and regulated industries.

Advancing Self-Hosted AI Tech Development for Government

Noblis said Tuesday the strategic investment from Noblis Ventures will enable Prediction Guard to further develop its scalable generative AI platform designed to help organizations address challenges associated with data security, regulatory compliance and intellectual property protection.

Prediction Guard is a cloud software company founded in 2023. It is focused on developing self-hosted AI technologies for high-security environments.

“Prediction Guard’s focus on bringing secure, best-in-class AI systems directly to the enterprise complements our own commitment to responsible and safe AI that is grounded in rigorously benchmarked metrics,” said Mile Corrigan, president and CEO of Noblis.

“This alignment offers significant opportunities for strategic collaboration on secure deployment of AI systems, including through Noblis’ Artificial Intelligence Assurance Implementation solution for AI safety, and further strengthens our ability to help customers navigate AI adoption while safeguarding sensitive data,” added Corrigan, a three-time Wash100 awardee.

What Does Noblis Ventures Do?

Noblis Ventures invests in deep-tech startups in national security, health, space and critical infrastructure areas to promote the development of dual-use tech platforms that advance national interests. It also supports research and development and innovation efforts to meet mission needs.