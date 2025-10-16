Defense Executive Stu Shea Joins SIXGEN’s Board

SIXGEN has appointed Stu Shea, a veteran intelligence and defense executive, to its board of directors as the company advances its cybersecurity and electronic warfare strategy.

Shea, an eight-time Wash100 Award recipient, brings more than four decades of leadership experience across space, intelligence, cyber and special operations programs. He will provide strategic counsel, leadership guidance and operational expertise as SIXGEN continues to expand its capabilities and partnerships with government and commercial organizations.

Leadership Record Across Defense and Intelligence

Shea’s career includes serving as the inaugural president, chairman and CEO of Peraton, as well as president and chief operating officer of Leidos. He previously held the role of chief operating officer at SAIC, where he oversaw the separation of Leidos and SAIC into two public companies. He also founded the United States Geospatial Intelligence Foundation and the GEOINT Symposium, advising four directors of national intelligence over the course of his career.

“Stu’s unparalleled experience at the intersection of technology, intelligence and defense makes him a fantastic addition to our Board,” said Jack Wilmer, CEO of SIXGEN. “His track record of leading companies whose strategies have directly strengthened the national security mission aligns perfectly with SIXGEN’s vision and focus as a company.”

Commenting about his new role, Shea said he looks forward to helping guide the company’s continued expansion in support of the U.S. national security and intelligence communities.

Next Phase of SIXGEN’s Growth Strategy

SIXGEN, a portfolio company of Washington Harbour Partners, has expanded through targeted acquisitions, leadership development and the creation of a mission-focused board since 2023. Mina Faltas, founder and chief investment officer of Washington Harbour Partners, said Shea’s appointment reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering advanced technologies for national security in a rapidly evolving digital environment.