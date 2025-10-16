The Department of the Air Force has rolled out Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications to enhance core business functions and accelerate digital transformation. Backed by a new authority to operate at Defense Information Systems Agency Impact Level 4, the deployment enhances the Air Force’s ability to securely manage finance, human resources and supply chain operations, Oracle said Wednesday.

Secure Access Through New BCAP

The deployment is supported by a new Boundary Cloud Access Point, developed in partnership with the Air Force’s Business and Enterprise Systems Directorate, DISA and Oracle. The BCAP provides a secure, dedicated connection to Oracle Fusion Applications on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, aligning with the Department of Defense’s software modernization strategy and enabling other DOD agencies to follow a similar path for hosting sensitive workloads.

AI-Driven Operational Efficiencies

Oracle’s suite of integrated, artificial intelligence-powered applications will allow the DAF to streamline administrative tasks and increase operational agility. The Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning system will strengthen financial oversight and cut costs, while Enterprise Performance Management will support better decision-making. Human Capital Management tools are expected to improve workforce visibility and the experience of airmen and their families. Supply Chain & Manufacturing capabilities will help build a more responsive supply chain.

“Oracle is committed to helping government customers achieve their modernization goals without compromising security or efficiency,” said Kim Lynch, executive vice president for government defense and intelligence at Oracle and a two-time Wash100 awardee. “With Oracle Fusion Applications, the DAF now has access to a secure and scalable AI-powered cloud applications to help transform critical personnel services, reduce administrative burdens, and empower airmen to focus on completing their core missions.”

The integrated platform delivers embedded AI features and regular updates every 90 days, ensuring agencies have access to continuous innovation while maintaining security compliance through the Oracle US Defense Cloud.