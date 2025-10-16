Defense technology company Sigma Defense Systems has partnered with Kägwerks , a company offering ruggedized tactical communications systems, to provide warfighters at the tactical edge with command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or C5ISR, capabilities.

Sigma Defense Systems said Tuesday the collaboration aims to deliver real-time data, intelligence and mission tools to enhance situational awareness and decision-making in support of Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control, or CJADC2, initiative.

“This partnership embodies the future of CJADC2 by connecting warfighters, sensors and systems in real time for faster, smarter decision-making,” said Matt Jones , CEO of Sigma Defense.

Kägwerks’ DOCK-Ultra & Sigma Defense’s Olympus Ecosystem

Through the partnership, Kägwerks’ DOCK-Ultra edge computing platform will be integrated with Sigma Defense’s Olympus ecosystem, combining multi-waveform connectivity, artificial intelligence-driven processing, situational awareness and automated tactical orchestration of mission profiles.

“Together, the DOCK-Ultra powered by Olympus enables the warfighter to sense, assess and act faster—enhancing lethality, maneuverability and force protection,” said Niko Hughes , president of Kägwerks.

The integrated C5ISR capabilities will utilize a modular open system architecture to integrate radios, sensors, AI tools and mission applications. Olympus will manage DOCK-Ultra devices to maintain operational readiness and enable software-defined command and control in disconnected environments. This architecture supports transport-agnostic data flow and edge AI analytics to boost situational awareness, accelerate decisions and strengthen CJADC2 operations.