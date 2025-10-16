Sev1Tech , a company offering IT, engineering, program management, C5ISR and cybersecurity systems integration, has received a $49 million SeaPort Next Generation contract from Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic to provide full lifecycle IT and cybersecurity support for the Expeditionary Enterprise Systems and Services Division.

NIWC Atlantic SeaPort NxG Contract Scope

The company said Wednesday the contract includes a one-year base period with four option years. It covers cyber engineering, network operations and security services. Sev1Tech’s Maritime Division will deliver C4ISR, cyber and IT systems and engineering services to help the Marine Corps’ information warfare modernization efforts.

Sev1Tech will develop and manage cloud and on-site systems, including manpower, logistics, networks, monitoring and sensor-based services for both garrison and forward-deployed units.

The award broadens Sev1Tech’s presence in Charleston, South Carolina, and is intended to enhance NIWC Atlantic’s operational advantage across the continental U.S. and outside CONUS mission environments.

Remarks From Sev1Tech Executive