SNC Launches TRAX Edge SaaS for Multi-Domain Data Sharing

SNC has launched TRAX Edge, a next-generation upgrade of its TRAX software, designed to transform U.S. military forces’ data sharing across land, air, sea, space and cyber.

Developed as a software-as-a-service, TRAX Edge features advanced artificial intelligence, edge computing and secure cloud architecture, positioning it as a key enabler of the Department of Defense’s Joint All-Domain Command and Control concept, SNC said Monday.

The offering’s AI / machine learning capability works to offer faster data processing and enhanced security while its adaptability enables use across various environments—from small, low-power edge devices to large enterprise cloud deployments.

The original TRAX software, which enables situational awareness and command-and-control operations, has drawn over 100,000 users worldwide over the past 10 years. It supports the U.S. Army’s Tactical Intelligence Targeting Access Node program and the Program Executive Office of Tactical Information Systems, Tactical Communications Systems.

More Connections in New Web-Based Interface

“We kept all of the best parts of TRAX that our customers trust and have come to expect and infused it with next-gen AI and security features for a new web-based user interface and completely modernized architecture with even more connections,” said Lisa Godenick, SNC’s senior vice president of strategy.

The system integrates with more than 65 systems, 15 radio links and 20 messaging protocols while maintaining compliance with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification framework.

The platform supports over 100 API plug-ins allowing for real-time data integration. Its open, modular architecture allows users to customize functions and integrate with more than 35 third-party commercial tools.