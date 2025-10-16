CGI Federal has received a blanket purchase agreement from the Department of the Treasury’s Office of the Comptroller of the Currency to modernize OCC’s digital services and content management system.

Leveraging Cloud-Based Platform to Strengthen Security

The company said Wednesday the modernization effort under the BPA will involve the use of a new cloud-based platform to enhance security, improve site performance and deliver enhanced transparency.

CGI Federal stated that it will also use artificial intelligence and other emerging technologies to help OCC speed up processes, reduce risks and improve operational capabilities.

Supporting OCC’s Mission With Secure Digital Infrastructure

“CGI employs a phased approach built on scalability and sustainability, addressing immediate needs while simultaneously laying a foundation to meet future demands,” said David Kwon, vice president, consulting services for Treasury, CGI.

“In this phase, CGI will deliver a secure, digital infrastructure ready to support the OCC’s long-term mission,” Kwon added.