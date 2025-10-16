Carahsoft has entered a strategic partnership with Boost Run to offer cloud infrastructure to federal agencies and enterprise customers.

Under the partnership, Carahsoft said Tuesday it will make Boost Run’s offerings available through its reseller partners and various government contract vehicles, including the NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Details of Boost Run’s Cloud Infrastructure

Boost Run provides customers with direct access to the latest graphics processing units, or GPU, from NVIDIA, such as the B200, H200, H100, RTX PRO 6000, L40S and ADA 6000.

The addition of NVIDIA GPUs to cloud infrastructure ensures that users have secure and high-performance computing resources to train large language models, supports artificial intelligence inference and enables machine learning initiatives.

“As Government agencies accelerate their adoption of AI technologies, they need GPU infrastructure that’s both powerful and compliant with federal security standards,” shared Michael Adams, senior sales director at Carahsoft. “Boost Run’s platform delivers on both fronts, and we believe it will have significant, positive impact on our joint public sector customers.”

Boost Run’s AI-specialized cloud platform has secured Service Organization Control Type 2 and International Standards Organization 27001 certifications and is compliant with the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996.