Chainguard has partnered with Booz Allen Hamilton to advance software supply chain security for government agencies and defense programs.

What Is the Scope of the Chainguard-Booz Allen Partnership?

Chainguard said Wednesday the collaboration aims to integrate Booz Allen’s federal mission capabilities with Chainguard’s secure-by-default open-source containers, including over 1,700 continuously updated container images with zero common vulnerabilities and exposures. The effort is intended to help federal programs reduce vulnerabilities, streamline engineering processes and fast-track compliance.

Built from source within hardened infrastructure, Chainguard’s container images include signed software bills of materials, attestations and Federal Information Processing Standards–validated cryptography.

The partnership will focus on joint go-to-market initiatives, developing technologies that embed secure open-source software into mission-critical systems, expanding partner enablement for secure software adoption and delivering large-scale training programs for federal teams.

Partnership Demonstrates Early Results

The partnership is already being applied within a defense-related program, where Booz Allen engineers applied Chainguard’s technology to accelerate an authority-to-operate process that had been delayed for nearly a year. Using Chainguard’s hardened containers, the team secured approval in eight weeks.