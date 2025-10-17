Valiant Welcomes Sean Mattingly as New CEO

Valiant Integrated Services has appointed Sean Mattingly as its new CEO following a planned leadership transition.

Why Was the Leadership Change Made?

Valiant said Thursday that Mattingly succeeds Mike Devoto, who led the company through an 18-month transformation phase focused on expanding capabilities and strengthening the operational foundation. Devoto is not leaving the firm but will assume the role of senior adviser to support Mattingly and ensure a seamless handover and continued alignment with the company’s strategic goals.

What Experience Does the New Valiant CEO Bring?

The new CEO brings 35 years of senior leadership experience to the role – two decades of service in the U.S. Marine Corps and 15 years in executive roles across the defense and services sectors.

Mattingly’s military experience includes serving as a military pilot and a key leader in aviation operations in Iraq. In the private sector, his background spans the full spectrum of operations, strategic growth and profit and loss management for large enterprises.

Before joining Valiant, Mattingly held the position of senior vice president of operations at J&J Worldwide Services, where he was instrumental in organizing the $500 million revenue business for a successful acquisition by CBRE.

Prior to that, he spent over seven years at Serco, serving in multiple vice president and managing director roles. His responsibilities included leading the federal services business unit, which had P&L oversight for over 4,000 employees and $350 million in revenue, and overseeing complex areas such as transportation, fleet maintenance and citizen services.

Valiant confirmed that the new CEO’s deep understanding of the organization’s mission, customer base and high standards of excellence will guide the company’s ongoing focus on exceptional performance, operational excellence and client support as it enters its next phase of development.