Michael Brasseur Named OMNI VP of Strategic Growth, Intel

Michael Brasseur / OMNI
OMNI VP Michael Brasseur. OMNI has appointed Michael Brasseur as vice president of strategic growth for intelligence.
Michael Brasseur Vice President OMNI

OMNI has appointed Michael Brasseur as vice president of strategic growth for its intelligence business. Brasseur announced his new position in the company on LinkedIn Thursday.

Who Is Michael Brasseur?

Brasseur is a seasoned growth executive with extensive leadership experience. Before joining OMNI, Brasseur spent over a year at SAIC as VP of both intelligence IT solutions and the innovative intelligence mission center.

He served as account executive for intelligence programs at CACI International and capture director at TekSynap. He also held VP and account executive roles at Acclaim Technical Services for over eight years.

As president and CEO of OmniCon and QualCon Management Group, he managed multi-year, double-digit sales growth and successfully executed mergers and acquisitions.

His other roles include president and partner at Global Consulting Services, director of consulting at Gartner and director of national intelligence programs at High Performance Technologies Inc.

