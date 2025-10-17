Lockheed Martin has secured an other transaction authority project agreement from the U.S. Army to support the Integrated Fires Protection Capability, or IFPC, 2nd Interceptor program to help the service improve air and missile defense capabilities.

The company said Thursday it will work with the Army over the next 15 years to implement the IFPC 2nd Interceptor program.

“We are honored to have been selected by the U.S. Army for this critical program,” said Randy Crites, vice president of advanced programs at Lockheed’s missiles and fire control business. “The IFPC 2nd Interceptor agreement demonstrates the Army’s confidence in our ability to deliver innovative, effective and sustainable solutions that meet their evolving needs.”

Lockheed is also working with AeroVironment on the program.

What Is the Army IFPC 2nd Interceptor Program’s Objective?

The Army’s IFPC 2nd Interceptor program seeks to bridge the gap between the Patriot air and missile defense system and short-range defense systems by providing an integrated platform.

In January 2024, the Army solicited industry input on the second missile interceptor for the IFPC Increment 2 program. In the request for information, the service stated that it intends to procure a second interceptor that will use an open system architecture to establish lethal kinetic effects against subsonic and supersonic cruise missiles and other select targets.

Lockheed said it will leverage its expertise in command and control and integrated air and missile defense as it leads the development, production and delivery of the IFPC 2nd Interceptor.