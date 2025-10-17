Parsons has developed and deployed biometrics technology for vetting and protecting the U.S. Navy’s shipboard personnel abroad. Called Biometrically Enhanced Access Control – Husbanding, or BEACH, the system works to deliver real-time identity authentication of foreign contract personnel at overseas ports, Parsons said Wednesday.

What Is the BEACH System

The BEACH system was developed in partnership with the Navy’s Program Executive Office Unmanned and Small Combatants, or PEO USC, Expeditionary Missions Office PMS 408, and the Naval Criminal Investigative Service, also known as NCIS.

It was developed as a customized end-to-end technology that can also streamline access control and personnel accountability. Its scalable framework means that its rollout can be expanded across the NCIS and the broader Navy to meet changing force protection requirements.

How Parsons Accelerated BEACH Development

According to Parsons, projects like BEACH traditionally require years of development due to complex contracting cycles. However, with the support of the Navy, the company compressed condensed development into months by integrating agile decision-making, transparent communication and rapid workflow alignment.

This approach transformed initial discussions into a fully operational capability within a short timeframe.