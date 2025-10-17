Global Military Products, a wholly owned subsidiary of Global Ordnance Holdings, has established a strategic partnership with Hanwha Aerospace focused on the joint pursuit of Department of Defense opportunities related to the manufacture of ammunition and energetics.

How Will the Collaboration Modernize Production?

The partnership, announced by Global Ordnance Holdings in a recent LinkedIn post, is designed to strengthen the domestic defense industrial base. The collaboration will leverage GMP’s existing expertise in U.S. program management and manufacturing, aligning it with Hanwha’s advanced technologies in munitions and energetics.

This alignment, according to Jeff Brunozzi, president of Global Ordnance Holdings, strategically positions the partnership to introduce cutting-edge systems to the U.S. Army and its allies.

The two companies plan to actively bid for operating contracts and simultaneously work to implement new production technologies within the United States. The central focus of their efforts is the development of next-generation components — specifically propellants and energetics — to ensure resilient and scalable domestic manufacturing of critical munitions required by the Army.

What Does This Mean for U.S. Readiness?

According to GMP, the alliance underscores a long-term commitment to revitalizing the nation’s production infrastructure, which directly supports the Army’s modernization priorities.

Mike Smith, president and CEO of Hanwha Defense USA, confirmed his company’s commitment to expanding its presence in the U.S. defense market through meaningful industrial partnerships. He emphasized that the joint effort with GMP aims to strengthen supply chain resilience while delivering advanced munitions that enhance the readiness and capability of both U.S. and allied forces.