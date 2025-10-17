Cubic DTECH’s Fusion eHPC, or edge high-performance compute, platform, has secured the Internet of Things Greengrass certification from Amazon Web Services. Cubic said Thursday that the certification enables users to develop, deploy and manage software and devices to the edge in support of anomaly detection, autonomous system control and other defense applications.

What Is Fusion eHPC

Fusion eHPC can run data-rich processing even in areas with limited connectivity, allowing users to access artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities. It is equipped with an AMD processor, a dedicated NVIDIA graphics processing unit and up to 512 gigabytes of DDR4 RAM.

What the AWS IoT Greengrass Certification Means for Fusion Customers

AWS IoT Greengrass is an open-source runtime and cloud framework for delivering intelligence at the tactical edge.

By securing the IoT Greengrass certification, the eHPC can move AWS cloud logic and processes directly into edge systems to support operations in disconnected, intermittent or limited, also known as DDIL, environments.

The platform also offers prebuilt or custom modules, enabling developers to add or remove components to meet mission needs and optimize software footprint. The eHPC’s modularity, according to Cubic, speeds up software development and enhances cost-effectiveness by allowing users to program devices to only transit high-value data.

With over-the-air deployment and configuration, Fusion eHPC removes the need for firmware updates.

“Achieving this certification emphasizes our commitment to delivering the next generation command and control with artificial intelligence and machine learning models able to run at tactical edge, even in denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited environments,” stated Anthony Verna, senior vice president and general manager at Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions. “Combining the portability and performance of the Fusion eHPC together with AWS Greengrass cloud capabilities offers a powerful solution for building intelligent tactical edge solutions.”