DecisionPoint Wins Navy IT Support Task Order

DecisionPoint has secured a U.S. Navy task order to provide IT support services for the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Command Information Office, also known as Code 109.

The growing demand for secure and resilient IT infrastructure across the Navy underscores the broader push for digital modernization across government agencies. The Potomac Officers Club will host the 2026 Digital Transformation Summit on April 22, where federal and industry leaders will discuss emerging technologies, cybersecurity and mission-focused IT strategies. Sign up today to save your seat and be part of the conversation.

DecisionPoint said Wednesday the $6.1 million task order issued under the General Services Administration’s VETS 2 governmentwide acquisition contract vehicle for IT services marks the company’s first prime award supporting the Navy.

What Is the Scope of the Navy IT Support Contract?

Under the task order, DecisionPoint will deliver enterprise IT, cybersecurity and technical support services to Code 109 across classified and unclassified environments. Work also includes 24/7 service desk operations and waterfront IT support for more than 10,000 users.

Brian Flood, founder and CEO of DecisionPoint and a previous Wash100 awardee, said the company is honored to support the Navy’s fleet readiness mission.

“Our team is committed to delivering secure, resilient IT operations that empower the shipyard workforce and help maintain the strength and superiority of the U.S. Navy,” he added.

What Does DecisionPoint Do?

DecisionPoint is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business, or SDVOSB, focused on delivering IT modernization, cybersecurity, software development, data and mission-support services to defense and federal government customers.

The company has won a spot on the Missile Defense Agency’s $151 billion Scalable Homeland Innovative Enterprise Layered Defense contract and received a $51 million Air Force cybersecurity support contract.

In December, DecisionPoint’s joint venture with Agile Defense also secured a position on the SDVOSB pool of GSA’s Polaris GWAC.