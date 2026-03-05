GRVTY Secures $75M OTA for Navy C5ISR Prototype Work

GRVTY , a technology company established by Arlington Capital Partners in 2025, has secured a $75 million agreement under the One Nation Innovation other transaction agreement, or OTA, to provide the U.S. Navy with advanced command, control, communications, computers, combat systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, or C5ISR, capabilities.

What Will GRVTY Deliver Under the Agreement?

The company said Wednesday it will provide advanced analytics, software tools, comprehensive data models and subject matter expertise to develop operational prototypes that support emerging C5ISR capabilities.

“Now more than ever, speed is imperative to keeping America safe and secure. We are ready to rapidly develop and deploy next-generation capabilities for the U.S. Navy to support their most critical, consequential, and demanding missions,” said Katie Selbe , CEO of GRVTY.

What Are the Details of the One Nation Innovation OTA?

The OTA carries an initial value of $75 million and may support additional awards. Work under the agreement will take place at company facilities, naval systems command locations, fleet concentration hubs, deployed naval vessels and expeditionary sites.

How Does the Agreement Fit GRVTY’s Growth Strategy?

The award comes as GRVTY continues expanding its presence in the defense sector. The company recently announced plans for a new 22,000-square-foot headquarters facility in Tysons, Virginia, which will house corporate leadership and serve as the first of several planned innovation hubs focused on mission-driven technology development.