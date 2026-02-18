GRVTY Expands With New Global Headquarters in Virginia

GRVTY has unveiled plans to establish a more than 22,000-square-foot corporate headquarters at 8270 Greensboro Drive in Tysons, Virginia. The national security company said Tuesday that the facility will house corporate leadership and operations and serve as the first of several planned “Centers of GRVTY,” purpose-built hubs designed to accelerate mission-focused innovation.

Why Is GRVTY Establishing a New Headquarters in Tysons?

GRVTY said the expansion reflects its commitment to advancing national security through trusted collaboration and bold innovation.

According to the company, the headquarters will feature collaborative workspaces, flexible team areas, wellness amenities, and spaces for hands-on demonstrations and customer and partner engagement.

“Establishing this location is a strategic step forward for GRVTY,” stated the company’s CEO, Katie Selbe. “Our headquarters is not only a place to work — it’s where we inspire next generation thinking to drive meaningful innovation all across the company, directly advancing our national security.”

The company also plans to hire engineers, technologists, scientists and corporate staff to support continued growth.

What Is GRVTY?

Founded in 2025 by Arlington Capital Partners, GRVTY supports Department of War, intelligence community and Department of Homeland Security missions. The company delivers automated intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting, software and data offerings.

To help guide its strategic direction, GRVTY has formed an advisory board composed of retired senior military leaders and industry executives. In recent months, the company has added Royce Geospatial Consultants CEO Dave Sterling, retired U.S. Army Lt. Col. Phil Root, retired U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Ryan Heritage and retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Dave Abba. The advisory board provides counsel on corporate strategy and long-term growth initiatives.